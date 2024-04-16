Dharamsala youngsters being trained to provide healthcare to the elderly

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, April 15

In a bid to equip the youth of the district to serve the community and get employment opportunities, a bedside assistance initiative was started by the All India Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala.

Helping the needy The primary objective of this first-of-its-kind need-based skill development programme is to reach out to youngsters and equip them with the necessary skills to provide bedside assistance to the elderly, critically ill patients, and children that do not have any support system.

After the training, the youngsters would be out in the field, earning a livelihood while providing a helping hand to those who desperately needed them.

Senior doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff provided the required theoretical and practical training to the candidates. After the training, the youngsters would be out in the field, earning a livelihood while providing a helping hand to those who desperately needed them.

This samiti has created the programme at the national level, under which a free medical course is offered to youngsters who have passed class XII.

Appreciating the role of Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti, a senior citizen from Dharamsala said it was a commendable job which called for widespread appreciation from all.

According to the organisers, these trained youth are expected to go door to door and provide first-aid to the elderly, sick and helpless folk.

In addition to providing help to the needy, this course would also help unemployed youngsters in securing their livelihoods. For the last few months, about 18 trainees had been receiving the training free of cost at the regional hospital in Dharamshala.

Kangra CMO Dr Rajesh Guleri said, “The trained doctors at this hospital are providing practical and theoretical knowledge to the youngsters. After six months, they will be trained. After completing training in July, they will be sent to serve humankind, playing an important role in their own self-reliance as well.”

According to Dr Guleri, more and more educated unemployed youngsters should enrol in the programme so that they could serve the community. For this, the district administration and the hospital administration would appeal to such youth through their official websites, and Asha Workers so that as many people as possible could be associated with the mission, the CMO added.

A course — started in July 25th — has been proposed to train male volunteers. It would benefit society and provide self-employment if candidates come forward in appreciable numbers to join the training.

