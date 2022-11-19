‘Dropsy’ death in Himachal Pradesh, alarm over unbranded oil

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 18

The Kangra district administration has issued an advisory against the consumption of unbranded and loose mustard oil. Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the advisory had been issued following the death of a person after the consumption of loose mustard oil contaminated with argemone in the Khundian area of Jawalamukhi.

Investigations revealed the family had procured mustard seeds from a local trader and got oil extracted from a speller. After consuming the oil, one of the family members fell ill and later died. The victim had developed symptoms of dropsy disease.

The investigations revealed the mustard seeds might have been contaminated with argemone. It was found that the contaminated seeds were sold by wholesalers in the Pragpur area, the DC said, adding that health officials had been directed to find out the source of contamination. Till then, people had been advised against the consumption of loose mustard oil, he said. Sources say argemone, commonly known as prickly poppies, grows with mustard crop.

