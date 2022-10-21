Election awarness camps organised

Election Commission organised two camps at government senior secondary schools of Durgapur and Baldayen in Kasumpti Assembly segment. Nodal officer Dilip Verma said casting the vote was not only the right of citizens but also their duty. He further added that voters are the backbone of any democracy, so they must exercise their right wisely.

Biometric attendance to resume

The Director of Higher Education has directed all deputy directors to resume morning assembly and the use of biometric attendance in the school. All these activities had been suspended due to the outbreak of Covid. The deputy director have been further instructed to resume games and other such activities that were banned due to the pandemic.

Last date for essay contest extended

The last date for conducting essay, elocution and painting competition by the educational institutions under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has been extended till November 15. The date has been extended by the Centre Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Earlier, the educational institutions were to conduct these events on September 26.