Face reading biometric system in Solan MC

Solan, April 1
To discipline staff, a biometric system based on facial reading has been introduced in the municipal corporation of Solan from today.
The staff has been directed to mark their attendance through this newly-introduced system. Attendance marked manually would be considered only if it is backed by facial reading-based biometric system. This would also form the basis of monthly salary for the staff.
Commissioner MC Solan Rajiv Kumar said that a biometric system based on facial reading has been introduced from today for the staff. “Since the finger-based biometric system was discontinued due to the Covid pandemic, this new system will help discipline the staff and also bring more efficiency.”
All staffers comprising assistant engineers, legal officer, superintendent, staff of building and road construction department, accounts, administrative, sanitation, diary and dispatch, tax, billing and distribution have been directed to comply with the directions. There were about 40-50 employees in the MC which was upgraded in October 2020.
With cases of staff remaining absent or turning up late becoming routine in the MC, this move will help bring in more efficiency apart from speeding up pending works. Since several rural areas have been added to the urban civic body after its upgrade from a municipal council, work load has increased. —
