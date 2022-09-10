For development in Himachal, vote for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today targeted the BJP and the Congress over development issues at a rally in Mandi.

Mann said, “We are not here to show our political strength but to discuss issues related to common people. Unemployment is a major issue in Himachal as well as in the country. Our youth are going abroad in search of jobs. For this, those who had ruled the country for the past 70 years are responsible. We voted for them several times but they did nothing for us. They promoted corruption in every sector.”

He said, “In Himachal, the Congress and the BJP have been forming governments alternatively after every five years but they have failed to ensure better health and educational facilities and road infrastructure for people. After AAP came to power in Punjab, we decided to give pension for only one term to former MLAs.”

Sisodia said, “It is shameful that under Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership a government school was demolished in Mandi for the construction of a parking lot to benefit a relative of a BJP legislator.” Mann and Sisodia urged the people of Himachal to support AAP in the Assembly elections to ensure development.

