Foreigners staying ‘illegally’ being probed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 1

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri today said the police are probing into the charges that some foreigners were illegally staying in residential buildings in the McLeodganj area of Dharamsala.

The SP was speaking at a press conference in which she spoke about a video clip showing cops entering into a brawl with a few Nigerian women in the McLeodganj area. The video had gone viral on social media.

She said the police had received information that some people, apparently intoxicated, were creating a ruckus at a road late in the evening. The police conducted a raid in the area and found that a few foreign women were responsible for creating the commotion, she said.

The SP added when the police tried to round them up, the suspects entered into a brawl with the cops and attacked them. Around12 people, including one Tibetan person and two Nigerian women, were rounded up and a case was registered against them under the Police Act, she said.

According to the SP, complaints have been received from certain quarters that some foreigners, including the Nigerian women, were staying illegally in residential areas. The allegations are being inquired into and if found true, cases under the Foreigners Act would be registered against the suspects and they could be deported, she said.

Tenzin Marico, a Tibetan transgender model, was among those arrested.

The arrested were later released on bail.

