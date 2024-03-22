From unusable toilets to top 10: Sirmaur govt school’s journey is one for the books

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 21

In a remarkable turn of events, Government Senior Secondary School, Koti Bounch, in the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur has undergone a great transformation since Principal Krishna Parashar joined the institute in September 2022.

Initially faced with dire conditions — including inadequate restroom facilities that forced students to resort to open defecation — the school has emerged as a beacon of progress and development.

The principal, determined to address the school’s challenges, first sought assistance from the authorities, only to find financial constraints hindering immediate action. Undeterred, he utilised Rs 2,50,000 from his own pocket to renovate the restrooms, resulting in a notable improvement in the school’s sanitation facilities.

After initial setbacks, subsequent aid was procured with the assurance of support by the District Education Officer, leading to substantial improvements to the school’s infrastructure.

Desks were repaired, classrooms refurbished, and a stage constructed — all without spending a single penny of school fund, and only through collaborative efforts with the local community and the villagers, who donated money and their land for these works.

However, the biggest hurdle was the unavailability of land for expanding the school building.

Parashar negotiated with local landowners, spending countless hours in discussions until Hukami Ram Sharma, a local landowner, eventually agreed to donate land for the school’s expansion.

This act of generosity paved the way for the construction of a new, spacious school building.

Recognising the importance of holistic development, Parashar initiated the construction of a sports field, and a kitchen garden for mid-day meals. His efforts were commended by many, including the District Education Officer.

The school’s academic achievements have also been noteworthy, with students consistently performing well in board examinations.

On the basis of a recent merit list, 48 students were honoured with smartphones, and 6 received tablets for their stellar performance.

In August 2023, the school submitted a proposal for the Prime Minister’s Excellence School programme. Subsequently, the Koti Bonch Senior Secondary School was ranked among the top 10 schools in the state, earning the prestigious title of ‘Excellence School of the State’.

Parashar’s dedication to the school’s transformation has garnered accolades from various quarters, reinforcing the pivotal role of visionary leadership in shaping educational institutions.

Prior to his tenure at the School, Parashar received commendation for his outstanding contributions to education at Panog and Jhakando government senior secondary schools.

Through his tireless efforts, Parashar continues to inspire positive change, creating a brighter future for students and communities alike.

Speaking to The Tribune, Parashar said everyone had contributed to the development and achievements of this school.

All of this was possible only due to the collective efforts of the students, their parents and the school staff, he added.

According to him, the future of the country is determined by the temple of education, hence his goal is to do whatever can be done to improve the level of education in the country, especially in rural and inaccessible areas.

