 From unusable toilets to top 10: Sirmaur govt school’s journey is one for the books : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • From unusable toilets to top 10: Sirmaur govt school’s journey is one for the books

From unusable toilets to top 10: Sirmaur govt school’s journey is one for the books

Refusing to let lack of funds set him back, principal shells out Rs 2.5L of his own money

From unusable toilets to top 10: Sirmaur govt school’s journey is one for the books

Principal Krishna Parashar gets down to business, contributing to construction work at the Government Senior Secondary School, Koti Bounch.



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 21

In a remarkable turn of events, Government Senior Secondary School, Koti Bounch, in the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur has undergone a great transformation since Principal Krishna Parashar joined the institute in September 2022.

Initially faced with dire conditions — including inadequate restroom facilities that forced students to resort to open defecation — the school has emerged as a beacon of progress and development.

The principal, determined to address the school’s challenges, first sought assistance from the authorities, only to find financial constraints hindering immediate action. Undeterred, he utilised Rs 2,50,000 from his own pocket to renovate the restrooms, resulting in a notable improvement in the school’s sanitation facilities.

After initial setbacks, subsequent aid was procured with the assurance of support by the District Education Officer, leading to substantial improvements to the school’s infrastructure.

Desks were repaired, classrooms refurbished, and a stage constructed — all without spending a single penny of school fund, and only through collaborative efforts with the local community and the villagers, who donated money and their land for these works.

However, the biggest hurdle was the unavailability of land for expanding the school building.

Parashar negotiated with local landowners, spending countless hours in discussions until Hukami Ram Sharma, a local landowner, eventually agreed to donate land for the school’s expansion.

This act of generosity paved the way for the construction of a new, spacious school building.

Recognising the importance of holistic development, Parashar initiated the construction of a sports field, and a kitchen garden for mid-day meals. His efforts were commended by many, including the District Education Officer.

The school’s academic achievements have also been noteworthy, with students consistently performing well in board examinations.

On the basis of a recent merit list, 48 students were honoured with smartphones, and 6 received tablets for their stellar performance.

In August 2023, the school submitted a proposal for the Prime Minister’s Excellence School programme. Subsequently, the Koti Bonch Senior Secondary School was ranked among the top 10 schools in the state, earning the prestigious title of ‘Excellence School of the State’.

Parashar’s dedication to the school’s transformation has garnered accolades from various quarters, reinforcing the pivotal role of visionary leadership in shaping educational institutions.

Prior to his tenure at the School, Parashar received commendation for his outstanding contributions to education at Panog and Jhakando government senior secondary schools.

Through his tireless efforts, Parashar continues to inspire positive change, creating a brighter future for students and communities alike.

Speaking to The Tribune, Parashar said everyone had contributed to the development and achievements of this school.

All of this was possible only due to the collective efforts of the students, their parents and the school staff, he added.

According to him, the future of the country is determined by the temple of education, hence his goal is to do whatever can be done to improve the level of education in the country, especially in rural and inaccessible areas.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

2
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

4
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

7
India

Provided all details of electoral bonds to Election Commission, SBI tells Supreme Court

8
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

9
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

10
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands