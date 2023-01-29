Hanging restaurant to come up in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 28

A hanging restaurant equipped with wayside amenities will come up on the Govind Sagar lake near the Mandi-Bharadi junction in Bilaspur district.

The district administration has planned to build the restaurant in collaboration with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on an abandoned crane deck on the left bank of the lake.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai said today that the structure would be used to build a wayside amenity centre that would provide facilities such as food plaza, recreation centre, shops of essential commodities, children park, civic amenities, restrooms and parking facility for over 100 vehicles.

Rai said that the scenic view of the lake and hills from the terrace of the restaurant would also add value to tourism in the region. The proposal was discussed with the BBMB authorities and a detailed project report was being prepared to make the best use of the abandoned crane deck on the lake, he added.

The crane deck was reportedly constructed before 1963 and used to carry machinery for various projects of the BBMB. The structure that is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees has been lying unused for a long time. It is now situated near the intersection of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway and the Matour-Shimla highway.

Earlier, the location was used as a mini-sea harbour on the bank of the Govind Sagar lake. The construction of new highways in the area has opened avenues for the utilisation of the crane deck.