Haphazard parking on roadside

HAPHAZARD parking on roadsides on the stretch of the road from Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass to lower Panthaghati has been greatly troubling commuters. Hardly any space is left on the road for vehicles to pass thorough. Sometimes, drivers have to reverse their vehicles on this steep incline so that vehicles coming from the other side can pass through. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and penalise those who park their vehicles irresponsibly. Prajwal, Shimla

Littering marring beauty of park

MANY shoppers at the Indira market here, in a shameless display of irresponsible behaviour, throw plastic bottles at the nearby park. The accumulation of waste mars the beauty of the park, which witnesses heavy footfall of locals and tourists. Littering at the park affects the reputation of the town. The authorities should look into the matter and fine the defaulters.

Dheeraj, Mandi

Broken streetlights threat to locals’ safety

STREETLIGHTS in many areas of the town are not working and due to this, pedestrians face a great deal of inconvenience while returning home after work or dining out at night. In these benighted patches, the fear of falling and getting injured or attacked by stray animals looms over them. The authorities concerned should repair these streetlights on priority.

Ritu, Shimla

