Haphazard parking on roadside

HAPHAZARD parking on roadsides on the stretch of the road from Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass to lower Panthaghati has been greatly troubling commuters. Hardly any space is left on the road for vehicles to pass thorough. Sometimes, drivers have to reverse their vehicles on this steep incline so that vehicles coming from the other side can pass through. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and penalise those who park their vehicles irresponsibly. Prajwal, Shimla
Littering marring beauty of park
MANY shoppers at the Indira market here, in a shameless display of irresponsible behaviour, throw plastic bottles at the nearby park. The accumulation of waste mars the beauty of the park, which witnesses heavy footfall of locals and tourists. Littering at the park affects the reputation of the town. The authorities should look into the matter and fine the defaulters.
Dheeraj, Mandi
Broken streetlights threat to locals’ safety
STREETLIGHTS in many areas of the town are not working and due to this, pedestrians face a great deal of inconvenience while returning home after work or dining out at night. In these benighted patches, the fear of falling and getting injured or attacked by stray animals looms over them. The authorities concerned should repair these streetlights on priority.
Ritu, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
