Hattee community resents delay in grant of ST status

Solan, December 16
The Central Hattee Samiti today held a ‘mahakhumbli’ (community meet) at Shillai, where thousands of community members participated and expressed their concern over the delay in the grant of the ST status to them.
The Hattee leaders resented the state government’s decision to seek clarification from the Union Government even after they had been granted the Scheduled Tribe status by passing an Act in both Houses of the Parliament and after receiving the President’s consent.
The issue has become a contentious one in the Trans-Giri area with a second meeting having been held over the issue. Local minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also presided over a congregation held here yesterday.
The Hattee leaders said a long battle had been fought to attain the status and it was unfortunate that the state government was stalling its implementation. They alleged that the state government was trying to divide communities.
The youth said the delay in its implementation was denying them reservation in government jobs.
“The entire trans-Giri area has been brought under the purview of this Act. Rather than implementing the Act, the politicians are creating differences among various communities, which is unfair,” said a youth leader.
“The non-implementation of this Act will be the defeat of the community and not the political leaders, who take chances to win and lose elections. If the community is defeated, it will take years for it to revive,” he said.
