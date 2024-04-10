Helpdesk for devotees at Brajeshwari temple

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 9

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa took stock of the facilities being provided to the devotees in the Brajeshwari temple complex in Kangra and also offered prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The Deputy Commissioner said thousands of devotees visit the Brajeshwari temple from all over the country to pay their obeisance during Navratri and to ensure that they do not face any kind of inconvenience, the administration has set up a helpdesk in the temple and the security arrangements have also been tightened.

He said instructions had also been given to take special care of cleanliness in the temple. The DC said the temple complex would be beautified as part of a special plan. He said appropriate steps would also be taken to ensure the devotees have a comfortable stay at Kangra Dham.

