Hospital in outer Shimla to open in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The Department of Health is hoping to start the super-specialty hospital in Chamyana, on the outskirts of Shimla, in about two months in a phased manner. “The construction work is almost complete and the contractors have been directed to give finishing touches and hand over the complex to the Public Works Department at the earliest,” said Dr Rajnish Pathania, Director, Medical Education.

“We hope to make it functional in a phased manner in about two months,” he said.

However, the pending FCA clearance for the widening and metalling of the kuchha approach road to the hospital might cause some further delay, or at least hamper smooth functioning of the hospital. “There’s around 2-km stretch on the 3-km approach road that needs to be widened and metalled. We have submitted the case for FCA approval, which is awaited,” said Sudhir Gupta, Executive Engineer, PWD.

The PWD’s plan is to double-lane the approach road to the hospital to ensure smooth flow of traffic. “A budget of Rs 3.5 crore has already been approved for the project. The work will start immediately after the FCA approval is received,” said Gupta.

While it’s difficult to guess how long the FCA approval may take, Gupta said it would take at least a minimum of three months provided the case doesn’t hit any hurdle. “And then we will also need around three months to construct the road,” he said.

In case the hospital becomes functional before the road is widened, patients will have to use their own vehicles or a taxi to reach the hospital as HRTC buses won’t play to and from the hospital until the road gets clearance. Besides FCA approval, the project is yet to receive environment clearance.

“The term of the committee that provides the clearance has expired. Once the committee is reconstituted, it will be approached,” an official said.

The hospital has already missed a few tentative deadlines for becoming functional in the past, mainly due to the pandemic.