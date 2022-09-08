Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation retirees seek discount in hotel rates

Dharamsala, September 7
Retired employees of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) are annoyed with the government for not considering their demand for allowing them the facility of discount on accommodation in corporation hotels, as available to serving employees.
In a press note issued here today, a spokesperson for the HPTDC Retired Employees Association stated that no decision was taken on the issue in the 158th meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 5.
