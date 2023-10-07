Indefinite pen-down stir by ZP staff, work suffers

Our Correspondent

Nurpur October 6

Ever since the employees of the Zila Parishad cadre launched a state-wide indefinite strike on September 30, all rural development activities, including the MGNREGA works, have come to a standstill in the development blocks of the lower Kangra region — comprising Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions.

Even the gram sabha meetings scheduled to be held on October 2 could not be convened. The residents of the rural areas are unable to get any certificates (birth, death, marriage and BPL certificates) due to the strike.

Around 4,700 employees of eight categories in the state, including 866 across Kangra district of the Zila Parishad Cadre Employees, are on indefinite strike.

They are demanding the merger of employees’ services in Rural Development and Panchayati Raj so that they could get benefits on a par with the employees of the other government departments.

