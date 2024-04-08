INDIA VOTES 2024: People above 85 can vote from home

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 7

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), special arrangements were being made to make the voting process accessible for disabled voters during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said 9,938 disabled voters had been identified in the voter lists of the district, including 6,524 men. The voters would be given the option to vote from home. To avail this facility, the voters have to fill the Form-12D. If any disabled voter wants to vote at the polling stations instead of filling the Form-12D, then special arrangements will be made for them at the polling stations. The DEO said like the disabled voters, the same arrangement would be made for the voters above 85 years.

The DEO said for the convenience of disabled voters, the ECI has also launched the ‘Saksham ECI’ app. Bairwa said volunteers from the NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides and other organisations would also be present at the polling stations to help the disabled voters. The DEO instructed the officials of the Education Department to make the students aware in this regard. He asked officials to ensure the availability of wheel chairs and other facilities at the polling stations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Lok Sabha