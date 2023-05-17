Inherited financial crisis, every citizen under Rs 93K debt: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Congress government had inherited the economic crisis from the previous BJP government and every person of the state was under a debt of about Rs 93,000. He presided over the two-day district-level Sipur Mela at Mashobra, near here.

He said, “We are making earnest efforts to revamp things and in the next 10 years, Himachal will emerge as the most prosperous state. However, this will require prudent economic decisions.”

Sukhu said that despite financial constraints, the development of the state would not be affected, as the government was working towards resource mobilisation. He added that the government was working to implement the scheme for purchasing 10 litre of cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre every day from cattle owners, as promised by the Congress.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said that the government was paying special attention to the construction of roads and strengthening health and education infrastructure.