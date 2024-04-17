Jai Ram Thakur as CM ignored Hamirpur, says Zila Parishad ex-chief

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 16

Jai Ram Thakur had ignored Hamirpur district during his tenure as Chief Minister and now he was misleading people on development issues, said Rakesh Thakur, former Chairman of the Zila Parishad, while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said that Jai Ram was now visiting the district frequently to garner support for the BJP but people had denounced the party and its leaders, which was evident from the low turnout in the party’s rally held at the Gandhi Chowk here recently.

He said that during the BJP rule, Jai Ram had released only Rs 32 crore while the Sukhu government in its one-year rule provided over Rs 248 crore for the construction of the medical college and infrastructure. He added that Sukhu had sanctioned Rs 56 crore for the bus stand project that was pending for the past over 13 years.

#Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur