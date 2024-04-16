Kangra will have 33 model polling booths

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 15

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 33 model polling booths will be established across Kangra district to motivate people to vote. Of these, two model polling stations each will be established in each constituency and three each in Jwalamukhi, Dehra and Jaswan Pragpur.

Giving this information, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said guidelines had been given to make proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water and ramps at the polling booths and officials of the Education, Panchayati Raj and departments had been informed about the establishment of the booths. He said that 29 polling booths in different areas of the district would be operated by women, while eight polling stations would be operated by disabled people and the Dari booth of Dharamsala would be operated by youth.

He also said that to ensure free and fair voting, the Election Commission of India had launched C-Vigil app. Through which public would be able to report violations of the model code of conduct. He said that redressal of complaints received through C-Vigil would also be ensured within 100 minutes. He said the Excise Department had also been directed to submit daily reports on the sale of liquor and illegal seizures of liquor, if any, across the district, along with this it had also been asked to organise regular inspections at checkpoints.

