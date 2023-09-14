Kinnaur remains cut off, faces shortage of LPG, petrol rationing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Having been cut off from the Shimla-Rampur side for a week now, Kinnaur district is facing shortage of LGP and rationing of petrol and diesel.

“LPG has been in short supply ever since the problem started at the NH-5, near Parwanoo. The disruption of road connectivity at Nigulsari has compounded the problem,” said Revenue Minister Jagat Negi, who has been overseeing the road restoration work at Nigulsari.

A landslide damaged a 400-m stretch of the national highway near Nigulsari last Thursday, snapping the road connectivity to the entire district. “In all probability, the road will be restored in next two days. So, the shortage will get addressed immediately,” said Negi.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put some restrictions on buying petrol and diesel. “It’s a precautionary measure. Fuel tanks are arriving via Kaza. Three tankers came today, and two more are on the way. There’s no hindrance to vehicular movement anywhere in the district because of fuel,” said Kinnaur DC Torul Raveesh.

“There’s also no shortage of fresh vegetables. Apart from the local produce, the supply is coming through Kaza,” she said.

