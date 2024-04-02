Kiratpur-Manali highway opens for traffic movement

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan today inspected the construction work of the damaged Kiratpur-Manali highway at Kainchi Mod in Mandi district. After the inspection, this highway was restored for the one-way vehicular movement via Kainchi Mod.

The DC said the highway was damaged due to cloud burst and landslides during heavy rains at Kainchi Mod near Pandoh during the last monsoon season, which affected the vehicular movement on it. The traffic was diverted to the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu in the area, which connects the highway.

“Now, the construction work of the damaged road stretch has almost been completed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by utilising new technology. To keep the mountain stable, hydro-seeding system has been used by installing rock bolts, under which work has also been done to keep the environment clean and green by planting seeds to keep the slope of the mountain stable,” he added.

“At present the road traffic till Kainchi Mod of Pandoh-Mandi has been restored for one-way movement of vehicles in view of safety. After the completion of the drain work after a week, the traffic will be allowed to move from both the directions” he added.

The DC said at present an alternative route was being used to go from Mandi to Kullu, which was also repaired by the NHAI and the Kainchi Mod route would be used to travel from Kullu to Mandi. After the completion of the drain work, the Kainchi Mod road would be restored for traffic movement on both sides.

Mandi Sadar SDM Omkant Thakur, NHAI Project Director Varun Chari, NHAI Manager Technical Ashok Kumar Jha, NHAI Deputy Manager Technical Digvrat Singh and NHAI Site Engineer Amit Thakur were also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manali #Mandi