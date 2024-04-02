Lahaul-Spiti Congress urges high command not to give ticket to Ram Lal Markanda

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

District Lahaul and Spiti Congress spokesperson Anil Sehgal today said that local party unit president Gyalsan Thakur, on the call of party workers, had once again urged national Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and HPCC president Pratibha Singh not to give ticket to BJP rebel and former minister Ram Lal Markanda to contest the Assembly byelection from the constituency.

New face for bypoll sought The people of Lahaul and Spiti have tried both Ravi Thakur and Ram Lal Markanda and they now want to give a chance to a new face to represent the district. Anil Sehgal, Congress spokesperson

“A few days ago, a general meeting of the party was held at Keylong in which all participants had unanimously said that instead of fielding an outsider, a dedicated worker should be given ticket to contest the Assembly byelection. All party workers will support such a candidate and ensure his victory,” he added.

Sehgal said that there was strong resentment among public against Congress rebel and BJP candidate Ravi Thakur and they would ensure his defeat.

He said that Congress workers were not in favour of Markanda’s induction into the party. “The people of Lahaul and Spiti have tried both Ravi Thakur and Ram Lal Markanda and they now want to give a chance to a new face to represent the district,” he added.

Congress state secretary Pyare Lal Sharma said that Udaipur and Keylong block presidents and party workers had threatened to resign en masse if the party high command gave ticket to Markanda.

