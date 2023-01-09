Man arrested, opium & poppy husk seized

Shimla, January 8
A man had been arrested and 5 grams of opium and 782 grams of poppy husk had been seized from his possession in Sunni town of Shimla district, the police said on Saturday.
Officials said the accused had been identified as Hem Singh, a resident of the Basantpur area.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Sunni police station.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...