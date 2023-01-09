Man arrested, opium & poppy husk seized

ANI

Shimla, January 8

A man had been arrested and 5 grams of opium and 782 grams of poppy husk had been seized from his possession in Sunni town of Shimla district, the police said on Saturday.

Officials said the accused had been identified as Hem Singh, a resident of the Basantpur area.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Sunni police station.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

#Shimla