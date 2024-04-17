Man held with 35.8-gm cannabis

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

One person had been arrested with 35.8-gm cannabis in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Khem Raj Verma (47), a resident of Jugo village in Theog. He was arrested when a police team patrolling in the Rahighat area found the contraband from his possession during checking. Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddhart Sharma said a case under Section 20 of NDPS Act had been registered against the accused and further proceedings were underway.

