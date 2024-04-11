Many disgruntled BJP leaders in touch with Congress: Awasthi

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 10

Sanjay Awasthi, Arki MLA and working president of the Congress, said today that many disgruntled BJP leaders were in touch with the state Congress leadership. The way the BJP was taking in political turncoats, the BJP leaders, who had given their life time to the party were disenchanted, he added.

“Even former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has expressed dismay at the way the BJP has inducted political turncoats,” Awasthi said while addressing mediapersons here.

Candidates’ names to be out next week The Congress will announce its candidates for the six Assembly byelections and four Lok Sabha seats within next week. —Sanjay Awasthi, HPCC working president

He said, “I held a meeting of the Block Congress Committee in Dharamsala. All Congress leaders were saddened by the way Sudhir Sharma had deserted the party. They, however, are motivated to punish Sudhir for deserting the party and today resolved to fight the elections unitedly.

Awasthi alleged that Sudhir was guided by personal ambitions to rebel against the Congress. “Sudhir was had been the Congress MLA four times. He was also remained a minister in the previous Congress government. However, the party cannot always make every MLA minister. Sudhir was annoyed with the party for not being made a minister. Sudhir also started ignoring Congress leaders of Dharamsala as he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket,” he claimed.

Awasthi denied the allegations levelled by Sudhir that the Congress government had ignored Dharamsala and Kangra district. The available data showed that the Dharamsala constituency received maximum development grants, he added.

He said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has special love for Kangra and the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. The government has announced a policy to make Kangra the tourism capital of the state. The Chief Minister has announced big development projects, including the expansion of the Gaggal airport.”

