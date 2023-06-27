MC mulls installing cameras to curb dumping of waste in open

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 26

Garbage littering along the streets at various places in McLeodganj continues to scar the famous hill station of Kangra district. Trash thrown at various places in McLeodganj is causing stink and giving a bad name to the area. Besides, it is also attracting animals such as monkeys to the area, adding to the problem.

Notices served The MC Commissioner said it was unfortunate that some people were not paying even Rs 100 per month as garbage collection charges

“We have issued notices to people who were not paying monthly charges for garbage collection,” he added

He said that a proposal had been mooted for installing CCTV cameras at places where hoteliers were dumping garbage in an unauthorised manner

The garbage problem in hill station is multiplying. Solid waste is sometimes found dumped along the hillsides. Underground dustbins installed in McLeodganj are not proving enough to tackle the garbage problem. The garbage is generally found littering around the underground dustbins.

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation authorities blame hoteliers for dumping solid waste at unauthorised places which is adding to the problem of sanitation in the hill station. The authorities are also alleging that many hoteliers and shop owners are not paying charges for door-to-door collection of garbage.

The system for door-to-door collection of garbage was initiated in the areas where vehicles were unable to enter narrow lanes. Sources here said that the Dharamsala had recently sent notices to about 100 persons who were not paying the monthly charge

of Rs 100 for door-to-door collection of garbage.

Dharamsala MC Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma said that it was unfortunate that some people in the city were not paying even Rs 100 per month as garbage collection charges. This was creating problems regarding collection of garbage in narrow lanes.

“We have issued notices to people who were not paying monthly charges for garbage collection,” he said.

He said the Dharamsala MC had mooted a proposal for installing CCTV cameras at places where hoteliers were dumping garbage in an unauthorised manner. “Presently, we cannot fix responsibility for dumping garbage illegally. However, once the CCTV cameras are installed, we would be able to hold offenders responsible and penalise those who dump garbage at unauthorised places,” he added.

Asked about imposing penalty on the people dumping waste at unauthorised places, the Commissioner said, “Initially, we were planning to issue warning. However, in case the offence is repeated we can impose penalty.”

Sources here said that under the Dharamsala MC Act, a penalty up to Rs 25,000 can be imposed on the offenders for dumping waste in an unauthorised manner. However, the penalty has never been imposed.