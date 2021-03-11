National Lok Adalat planned in all Himachal courts on May 14

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 11

In order to reduce expenses and time consumed in litigation and providing an opportunity for speedy settlement of disputes, the HP State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) is going to organise a national Lok Adalat in all courts in the state on May 14.

Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, interacted with all the judicial officers of the state through video conferencing in this regard. This was informed by the Member Secretary, HPSLSA, Preme Pal Ranta. He informed that 32,587 cases have been identified for the purpose of settlement before National Lok Adalat.

He further informed that as per directions of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who is also the Patron-In-Chief of the State Legal Service Authority, and Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson, a special drive is being undertaken in the remote/tribal areas of districts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti as these areas remain snow covered during winter season. Now Lok Adalats will provide people of these areas an opportunity to settle disputes amicably both at pre-litigation and post-litigation stage.

He further said this time National Lok Adalat is not only being organised but celebrated in the spirit of an utasav all over the state. A special drive is also being undertaken for spreading mass awareness about the Lok Adalat by associating local bodies, police, financial institutions, banks, NGOs, stakeholders, representatives of PRIs, PLVs, Asha/Anganwari workers, public transport services, etc.

Regular meetings are taking place with local bar associations, insurance companies, banks, other financial institutions, local bodies, police, NGOs, government departments and other stakeholders for effective identification and settlement of cases. Targets have been given to judicial officers for effective identifications of cases.

