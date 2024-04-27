No end to stray cattle menace in Kullu

THERE seems to be no end in sight to the problem of stray cattle roaming about in Kullu. These cattle have become a threat to children who use the Akhara-Sultanpur road to go to school every day. The cattle can also be seen roaming on the busiest of streets and roads in the town. They have also caused accidents many times and the problem is escalating by the day. Many villagers desert their cattle when they stop producing milk. Such people should be penalised strictly and provisions should be made for the safe upkeep of stray cattle.

Rajeev, Kullu

Waterlogging on Bhuntar-Manali NH inconveniences commuters

WATER inundates many stretches on the Bhuntar-Kullu-Manali National Highway during and after rainfall due to the improper drainage provisions on the road. A drainage system has not been made near Jia Bridge and many other places on the road. The drains along the road are not maintained regularly and they get blocked due to the accumulation of debris. Commuters, especially pedestrians, face problems in crossing the inundated stretches of the NH. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seems unconcerned about the plight of the commuters. The NHAI should improve the drainage system along the road and carry out regular maintenance of drains to prevent waterlogging on the road. Saurabh, Bhuntar,

Overcrowded Shimla buses irk commuters

THE problem of overloaded private buses in Shimla is a major source of inconvenience for commuters. Conductors let passengers board the bus until it is packed with people. The ride for those standing in the bus is very uncomfortable and suffocating. The HRTC and police authorities should penalise those operating overcrowded buses to deter them from following this practice to maximise profits. Amit, Shimla

