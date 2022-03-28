Nurpur: Congress seeks white paper on Finna Singh canal project

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 27

Kangra District Congress Committee (DCC) president and former MLA Ajay Mahajan has demanded a white paper on the ongoing construction of the ambitious Finna Singh Canal Project initiated during the previous Congress regime.

In a statement here today, he alleged that in spite of farmers, this project was benefiting contractors, who had been awarded the tender for the construction of the dam.

Citing the CAG report of 2019-20 presented by the state government in the Assembly, the DCC chief said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had revealed in the House that private firm was given benefit in the construction of the project being built in Nurpur.

“As per the report, Rs 19.52 crore was wrongly disbursed to the private firm. The firm was also awarded construction work at high rates for steel work and project work deviations were done fearlessly which indicated that the government is benefiting its favourites at the cost of public funds,” he alleged.

The leader has demanded a high-level probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of the irrigation project.

Alleging step-motherly treatment being meted out to the biggest Kangra district, Mahajan said a number of department offices had been shifted from here to Mandi district during the past four years and BJP leaders kept silent over it.