Parwanoo MC gets new prez

Solan, August 28
Monisha Sharma and Lakhwinder Singh were unanimously elected the president and vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) today.
The two posts had fallen vacant after the former president, Nisha Sharma, and vice-president, Sonia Sharma, failed to prove their majority in a floor test held on August 22.
Seven of the nine councillors were present in the House while two BJP councillors, Daisy Thakur and Kiran, abstained from the proceedings. Six Congress-supported councillors and a BJP-supported councillor Ranjeet Thakur were present in the House, where the two were elected under the chairmanship of Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan.
A letter stating a no-confidence against the former MC president and vice-president had been presented before the Deputy Commissioner on January 12.
