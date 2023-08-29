Parwanoo MC gets new prez

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 28

Monisha Sharma and Lakhwinder Singh were unanimously elected the president and vice-president of the Parwanoo Municipal Council (MC) today.

The two posts had fallen vacant after the former president, Nisha Sharma, and vice-president, Sonia Sharma, failed to prove their majority in a floor test held on August 22.

Seven of the nine councillors were present in the House while two BJP councillors, Daisy Thakur and Kiran, abstained from the proceedings. Six Congress-supported councillors and a BJP-supported councillor Ranjeet Thakur were present in the House, where the two were elected under the chairmanship of Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan.

A letter stating a no-confidence against the former MC president and vice-president had been presented before the Deputy Commissioner on January 12.

#BJP #Parwanoo #Solan