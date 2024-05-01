 PM Modi resorting to divisive politics; Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pathania : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • PM Modi resorting to divisive politics; Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pathania

PM Modi resorting to divisive politics; Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pathania

PM Modi resorting to divisive politics; Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pathania

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania addresses party workers at the Chamba Block Congress Office. tribune Photo: Mani Verma



Chamba, April 30

Congress Deputy Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday predicted the party’s victory on all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats that are going for byelections. Congress candidates will win with a significant majority on all seats and there would be a change of guard at the Centre as well, said Pathania.

On a private visit to Chamba, Pathania participated in a religious event at Chhatrari temple in Bharmour Assembly segment.

During his return journey, he addressed the party workers at Chamba Block Congress Office. Pathania urged the party workers to work with utmost dedication to ensure Congress’ victory in the upcoming General Elections.

Pathania said in the last 10 years, the NDA government has subjected the country to severe economic exploitation. Unemployment has reached its peak, and inflation is soaring. However, the Prime Minister is dividing the country in the name of religion for political gains, he alleged.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra have stirred them up. He praised the Congress party’s election manifesto as it addresses problems related to employment for youth and economic upliftment of all sections of society.

He added that under the leadership Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress has fulfilled promises made during the Assembly elections. He highlighted the efficient handling of last year’s natural disaster in the state and the initiation of new economic development projects. He emphasised that the Congress government in the state is committed to the equal development of all sections of society.

Chamba Block Congress president Kartar Singh Thakur, district Congress committee secretary Mahmood Ahmad, senior vice president of district Congress committee Hardeep Singh Bhatiani, Chamba Block Congress committee general secretary Deepak Kumar, non-governmental member of the fishery risk fund committee Jitendra Mehra, Block Congress committee president Bhupendra Sharma, Chamba Block Congress committee secretaries Devaraj Sharma, Anil Mehra, Rakesh Mahajan, Baldev Raj Dhiman were among others present on the occasion. — OC

Country subjected to economic exploitation

  • Pathania said in the last 10 years, the NDA government has subjected the country to severe economic exploitation
  • Unemployment has reached its peak, and inflation is soaring. However, the Prime Minister is dividing the country in the name of religion for political gains, he alleged
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

10
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement