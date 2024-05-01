PM Modi resorting to divisive politics; Congress will win all 4 LS seats: Pathania

Chamba, April 30
Congress Deputy Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday predicted the party’s victory on all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats that are going for byelections. Congress candidates will win with a significant majority on all seats and there would be a change of guard at the Centre as well, said Pathania.
On a private visit to Chamba, Pathania participated in a religious event at Chhatrari temple in Bharmour Assembly segment.
During his return journey, he addressed the party workers at Chamba Block Congress Office. Pathania urged the party workers to work with utmost dedication to ensure Congress’ victory in the upcoming General Elections.
Pathania said in the last 10 years, the NDA government has subjected the country to severe economic exploitation. Unemployment has reached its peak, and inflation is soaring. However, the Prime Minister is dividing the country in the name of religion for political gains, he alleged.
He said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra have stirred them up. He praised the Congress party’s election manifesto as it addresses problems related to employment for youth and economic upliftment of all sections of society.
He added that under the leadership Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress has fulfilled promises made during the Assembly elections. He highlighted the efficient handling of last year’s natural disaster in the state and the initiation of new economic development projects. He emphasised that the Congress government in the state is committed to the equal development of all sections of society.
Chamba Block Congress president Kartar Singh Thakur, district Congress committee secretary Mahmood Ahmad, senior vice president of district Congress committee Hardeep Singh Bhatiani, Chamba Block Congress committee general secretary Deepak Kumar, non-governmental member of the fishery risk fund committee Jitendra Mehra, Block Congress committee president Bhupendra Sharma, Chamba Block Congress committee secretaries Devaraj Sharma, Anil Mehra, Rakesh Mahajan, Baldev Raj Dhiman were among others present on the occasion. — OC
