Postal ballot available for mediapersons

Dharamsala, April 16

Kangra District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said employees associated with essential services could avail the postal ballot facility to cast their votes by submitting form 12-D to the returning officer (RO).

He added that officials from the Health Department, fire services, HP Milk Union and milk cooperatives and, para-medical staff and HRTC drivers and conductors could avail this facility.

Local mediapersons authorised by the Election Commission, pump operators and turners in the Jal Shakti Department, electricians and linemen of the Electricity Board and jail staff, who were enrolled in the voter list, could cast their vote through postal ballot.

The DC added that postal voting was also called absentee voting.

