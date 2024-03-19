Pratibha heads for Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha poll candidates

Shimla, March 18
State Congress president Pratibha Singh today claimed that the party would win all four seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She brushed aside the BJP’s assertion that it would bag all four seats like it had done in the last two Lok Sabha elections, Pratibha said that the opposition party could claim whatever it wanted to but the Congress was ready for the contest and would emerge victorious.
Pratibha, while talkng to mediapersons before leaving for New Delhi, said, “We had started working on the ground a long ago. Now, we only need to finalise the candidates. I am leaving for New Delhi where we will have meetings to decide the candidates. She added, “The names are likely to be discussed first in the screening committee and then in the central election committee. We will try to announce the candidates as soon as possible. Irrespective of who is fielded for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will emerge victorious on all four seats.”
Despite her optimism, it will be a tough task for the Congress to defeat the BJP on any of the four seats. The BJP has swept all four seats in the last two elections. Besides, it had won all four Lok Sabha seats in the last elections with a margin of over three lakh votes. The Congress did manage to win the Mandi byelection and the 2022 Assembly elections but the BJP still poses formidable challenge.
As for the byelections that had been forced on the state following the disqualification of six Congress MLAs, Pratibha said that the party was ready to face this challenge as well. “The Congress has worked a lot for the development of the state. People know it and they will vote and support the Congress candidates in the elections,” she said.
