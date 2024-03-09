MP Pratibha Singh okays Rs 47.5L for infra push in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 8

State Congress president and MP Pratibha Singh has allocated an amount of Rs 47.50 lakh from her MP fund for various development works. Out of this amount, Rs 27.50 lakh has been released for Mandi district and Rs 20 lakh for Kullu district.

The MP approved Rs 3 lakh for construction of an ambulance road from Sohar to Palayogi in Sundernagar Assembly constituency, Rs 1.50 lakh for the construction of a footbridge in Sain ward of Municipal Corporation area Mandi, Rs 2 lakh each for the construction of pedestrian paths in Bagh and Dhelu villages of Jogindernagar Assembly constituency, Rs 3 lakh for construction of a footbridge on Sukkad Khad, Rs 2 lakh for construction of a fair ground in Machyal and Rs 1.5 lakh each for the pedestrian paths in Rain, Bandar and Khalanu villages in the district.

Pratibha also released Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a community hall in Hatendi Mohalla of Sundernagar Municipal Council area, Rs 2.50 lakh for a link road to gram panchayat Chauri of Sarkaghat and Rs 5 lakh for installing interlocking tiles on the road in Sanyardi of Municipal Corporation Mandi.

The MP, through District Kullu Block Development Officer Nagar, sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for construction of various pedestrian paths in gram panchayat Nagar and Gojra and Rs 5 lakh for construction of community centre Nagar and Channaltari.

