Prayers offered for long life of Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 3

Many Tibetan exiles and western followers today performed a puja at main temple of the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj for his long life. Many foreign tourists also participated in the ceremony.

Tibetans have been regularly performing puja ceremonies for long life of the Dalai Lama who turned 89 this year. Despite his age and retirement from active politics, the Dalai Lama remains a central figure for the Tibetan struggle. He is still revered as the spiritual head of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet.

Despite China taking strong measures to stop Tibetans from offering prayers to the Dalai Lama many Tibetans have been resisting the efforts. The Dalai Lama has repeated assured his followers that he would live till 110 years.

