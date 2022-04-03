Rafting likely to begin in Kullu, guides undergo medical tests

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 2

Commercial rafting may resume in Kullu soon, as the technical committee headed by Surender Thakur, Manali SDM-cum-officiating District Tourism Development Officer, inspected rafts at Pirdi, 3 km from here, today.

The SDM said that medical tests and the training of guides were conducted. Swimming tests were also held. He added that the raft capsizing test would be conducted tomorrow.

The state government has notified and passed five river rafting stretches in the Beas in Kullu and Manali for the season from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Under the Himachal Pradesh River Rafting Rules 2005, the Director of Tourism has cleared Raison to Bandrol, Babeli to Vaishno temple, Pirdi to Jhiri, Bhuntar bridge to Jhiri and Sarabai to Jhiri stretches for commercial river rafting.

The SDM said that every year, the rafting sites had to be earmarked for the season from April 1 to March 31 next year. He added that the rafting sites were cleared after the the technical committee inspected the river’s worthiness.

He said that some stretches had expanded while some stretches had been scaled down for safety reasons. He added that the operators would be bound to do rafting commercially only at the notified sites. At present, the matter of restoration of adventure sports is under the consideration of the the state High Court. All these activities were stopped on February 3 on the orders of the High Court, as these were being conducted without observing rules and without licence. All adventure sports, including rafting, can be resumed only after the High Court grants the permission.

Adventure sports are the main attraction for tourists, who have been disappointed due to the closure of the activities for the past two months.

More than 25,000 persons associated directly and indirectly with the adventure tourism business have lost their livelihood. Recently, they had threatened to observe a ‘chakka jam’ if the adventure sports activities were not restored soon. They say that it has become difficult for them to feed their families. Rafting operator Raju says that it has become difficult to pay EMIs of the bank loan. He adds that the state government and the administration should take concrete steps so that the ban on adventure sports is lifted.