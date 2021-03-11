Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Recarpet pot-holed Summer Hill-Neri road

The road from Summer Hill to Neri village is dotted with potholes. The battered road causes a lot of inconvenience to the people, travelling in buses or their private vehicles. The authorities concerned should order the recarpeting of the road at the earliest to provide relief to the commuters. — Pradeep, Summerhill

Truck disrupts traffic at Panthaghati

T he breakdown of a huge truck on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday led to a major traffic disruption at Panthaghati in Shimla. With tourist buses and other passenger left stranded on the road till afternoon, locals as well tourists faced a lot of problems. The students of primary and pre-primary classes were most irked. — Mamta, Shimla

Athletes hassled due to lack of toilets

There is just one functional toilet, and that too in the open, for around 20 trainees of the Basketball Academy, Sarkaghat. The money for building toilets and a boundary wall was given to the department concerned two years back but the work is yet to start. The shortage of toilets is causing a lot inconvenience, especially to the girls. — Nishant, Sarkaghat