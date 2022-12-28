Restaurants to stay open 24x7 till Jan 2

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

The state government has decided that all restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries, etc., would remain open 24x7 as per the will of the owners till the night of January 2 to facilitate the tourists visiting the state. The decision in this respect was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLA Shimla Harish Janartha, MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur and MLA Kasauli Vinod Sultanpuri here today.

The Chief Minister said that the decision had been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season. He said the government may consider continuing this arrangement provided the owners of these establishments maintain proper law and order.

Sukhu also urged the tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour keeping in view the impending situation in some countries.