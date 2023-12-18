Rs 89 lakh for Shaheed Jagdish Chand Marg okayed

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 17

The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved an amount of Rs 89 lakh for the construction work of Shaheed Jagdish Chand Marg in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania stated this while presiding over an annual prize distribution function of Government Senior Secondary School, Gola, in Bhattiyat area today. He said the work on Shaheed Jagdish Chand Marg would be undertaken soon.

Pathania said that upgrade work of the Balana-Gola road was underway and a sum of Rs 6.25 crore was being spent on this. He instructed the PWD officials to speed up the work.

Referring to the ongoing development works in the area, the Speaker said that Rs 2.83 crore was being spent on the construction work of the Dadhaman-Bhated Basa road and Rs 2.85 crore on the Balana-Bali road.

To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in Hatli and Gola areas, an amount of Rs 4.50 crore was being spent on the lift drinking water scheme approved by NABARD. The scheme would benefit three panchayats.

On the occasion, the Speaker announced to give Rs 21,000 to Government Senior Secondary School, Gola, to promote cultural programmes.

