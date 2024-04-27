Sanjauli college, Shoolini University sign MoU

Shimla, April 26
Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences. Principal Dr Bharti Bhagra and her team visited the university to explore avenues for collaboration between the institutions and the MoU was signed, paving way for enhanced opportunities for students of both institutions.
