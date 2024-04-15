‘Sankalp Patr’ will help fulfil every Indian’s dream: Jai Ram

Mandi, April 14

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the ‘Sankalp Patr’ of the BJP was the blueprint of a developed India, which would pave the way for fulfilling the dreams of every Indian and developing India’s infrastructure as per global standards.

Jai Ram was speaking during the election campaign of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut at Balichowki in Mandi district and Banjar in Kullu district.

He said, “The ‘Sankalp Patr’ also contains a pledge to take every necessary step for the development of the country’s youth, women, poor and farmers. It fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to providing dignified and quality life to all countrymen. It paves the way for investment and employment. It will be helpful in achieving the goal of a self-reliant India. The ‘Sankalp Patr’ is Modi’s guarantee.”

Jai Ram said, “The BJP’s manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations of the country. Be it connecting every elderly person above 70 years of age and the transgender community with Ayushman Bharat or giving priority to disabled people in Prime Minister’s housing and other public welfare schemes, it is the implementation of Modi’s all-inclusive policy. The country’s ambition is Modi’s mission. The Prime Minister had promised to fulfil it at any cost from the Red Fort.”

He addressed a programme of the Scheduled Caste Morcha organised at Balichowki in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi. He also held a road show with Kangana at Balichowki. “Seeing this love and enthusiasm of the people, I have full confidence that Kangana will get a historic lead from Seraj,” he said.

He said at Banjar that when ticket was to be given to a family, the Congress could have given it to sitting MP Pratibha Singh, but she was aware of the ground situation. She said due to the failures of the Chief Minister and the government, the conditions were not suitable for contesting the elections.

Jai Ram said, “At one time Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is also saying the same thing. Fed up with the functioning of the government, he had resigned from the post of minister alleging that the Chief Minister had insulted his father. Today, he is again seeking votes in the name of the same Chief Minister. But the people of Mandi have decided that they will support Modi in becoming Prime Minister for the third time by making Kangana win with a huge margin of votes.”

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi