Satyendar Jain ignoring Delhi, busy in Himachal Pradesh, says BJP

Shimla, May 2
Health facilities in Delhi are in a shambles and people are losing their lives due to poor health facilities in state-run hospitals and mohalla clinics and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain is busy in Himachal politics, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
In a press release issued here today, he said that incidences of children dying due to wrong medicines given by the doctors of mohalla clinics had surfaced and the BJP leaders in Delhi have demanded an inquiry into the issue.
He said that Aam Aadmi Party associate Deepak Madan had accused Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain of corruption and harassment ahead of the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election. He had claimed that Jain had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore for ticket for the Delhi Municipal Corporation election.
Kashyap questioned whether the same practice of demanding money for ticket would be followed in Himachal too.
