Shimla: 3 schools awarded for 'green' efforts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) Green Schools Programme (GSP) gave away the 2021-22 Chief Minister’s Rolling Trophies to Shivalik Valley Public School, Solan, Government Senior Secondary School, Nainidhar (Sirmaur) and Government High School, Dugha on the occasion of World Environment Day here today.

These three schools have been awarded for their “green” efforts. Besides, district Solan was adjudged the best in the state as most of the schools in the district have been consistently practising environment-friendly measures over the last three years. The awards are given every year by the CSE in association with Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) – the two have been working together for almost a decade for furthering environment education in the state.

CSE’s Green Schools Programme is an innovative initiative that encourages schools and their students and teachers to audit the environmental practices within their campuses and strive to improve on them.

Himachal Pradesh’s participation in the programme since 2012 has increased significantly, from 44 schools in 2012 to 699 today. In 2019-20, the state witnessed an impressive jump in the GSP audit performance.

In terms of registrations, 557 schools registered for the GSP Audit 2019 — a 65 per cent increase when compared to 2018 (367 schools). Of the total 557 registrations, 156 schools completed and submitted the audit in 2019. Of these, 15 schools were rated ‘green’ in the audit, up from four in 2018.

