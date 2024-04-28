Simian menace in Shimla

THE monkey menace at The Mall and the Ridge is becoming a huge problem for locals and tourists alike. These simians often snatch bags and edible items from people, attacking and scaring them. For many, their peaceful evening strolls at these iconic locations have become nothing short of a nightmare. The authorities concerned should come up with a proper solution to end the monkey menace here to ease the fears of people. Saroj, Shimla

Traffic jams irk commuters

TRAFFIC jams are a daily sight at the Kasumpti market in Shimla in the evenings, adding to the woes of the commuters. Police personnel are deployed on both ends of this one-way road during the evenings; however, the situation turns nightmarish when the cops leave for the day. The traffic snarls seem to be increasing by the day and the authorities concerned should find a solution for this problem at the earliest. Deepak, Shimla

Erratic water supply troubles locals

THE Bradash area in the Pagog panchayat of Shimla is not receiving adequate water supply for the past few days. Due to this, people here are facing a drinking water shortage. Water supply is only being provided for half an hour a day, which does not give locals enough time to even store water! People have no choice but to rely on hand pumps to meet their daily needs. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and provide a solution at the earliest. Garima, Shimla

