A six-day industrial training and skill development programme was inaugurated at Tourism Department, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), on Monday. The programme will run from March 21 to 26. Rajni Sharma, founder of Chennai-based Fentabulous Holiday, a travel company, will be the main speaker. Over 100 students will participate in the programme, in which they will be prepared for the tourism industry.

HPUTA writes to Guv against transfers

The HP University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) has written to the Governor about the transfers of teachers from constituent institutions to PG Centre of HP University and vice-versa. The association said the decisions were taken in haste. The association opposed and condemned the transfer decisions without any requisition or recommendation of the statutory bodies. The HPUTA further demanded that the orders should be reviewed. The association has requested the Governor to look into the matter and intervene.

Sports meet at DAV school

DAV School at lower Khaliyar in Mandi district celebrated its annual sports day on Sunday, in which many students took part. The winners were awarded by the school administration. Principal KS Gularia encouraged the students to take up sports and said participation in sports activities ensured physical and mental fitness.