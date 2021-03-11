Snow hits traffic on Manali-Leh highway

Snow hits traffic on Manali-Leh highway

Fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 24

Traffic movement on the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti district was disrupted today following fresh snowfall. The district witnessed heavy rain and fresh snow in the higher reaches on Monday, forcing the administration to stop traffic movement on a few routes that pass through high-mountain passes.

According to the police, traffic was later restored from Manali to Darcha but stopped beyond Darcha towards Leh in wake of fresh snowfall keeping in mind public safety. However, following persistent efforts during the daytime the traffic was restored beyond Darcha also.

Traffic was stopped on the Darcha-Zanskar road, which crosses through the Shinku La and on the Koksar-Losar-Kaza road, which crosses through the Kunzum pass in the region.

“The Tandi-Udaipur-Killar road, which leads to the Pangi region of Chamba district, is also closed following a landslide and a damaged bridge near Kurchehad,” said a police officer. Regional Manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation Keylong Depot Mangal Menepa said that fresh snowfall has affected bus service on Manali-Leh route, Kullu-Kaza route and Keylong-Pangi route.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said the district received mild snow and the temperatures plummeted drastically in the region.

The farmers of the Lahaul valley heaved a sigh of relief. They had been suffering because of the long dry spell of weather. They said that the fresh spell of rain and snow has ended the long dry spell of weather in Lahaul valley.

Farmers said that current rainfall and fresh snow would prove to be a boon to agriculture crops in the district, which were dying due to drought-like conditions of late.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

18 students among 21 killed In Texas school shooting, teen shooter dead

18 students among 21 killed In Texas school shooting, teen shooter dead

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Fake birth certificates: 3 held in Amritsar

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Min

Breakthrough in gold robbery case, two held

6 years on, civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids are a changed lot

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest