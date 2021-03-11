Snow hits traffic on Manali-Leh highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 24

Traffic movement on the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti district was disrupted today following fresh snowfall. The district witnessed heavy rain and fresh snow in the higher reaches on Monday, forcing the administration to stop traffic movement on a few routes that pass through high-mountain passes.

According to the police, traffic was later restored from Manali to Darcha but stopped beyond Darcha towards Leh in wake of fresh snowfall keeping in mind public safety. However, following persistent efforts during the daytime the traffic was restored beyond Darcha also.

Traffic was stopped on the Darcha-Zanskar road, which crosses through the Shinku La and on the Koksar-Losar-Kaza road, which crosses through the Kunzum pass in the region.

“The Tandi-Udaipur-Killar road, which leads to the Pangi region of Chamba district, is also closed following a landslide and a damaged bridge near Kurchehad,” said a police officer. Regional Manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation Keylong Depot Mangal Menepa said that fresh snowfall has affected bus service on Manali-Leh route, Kullu-Kaza route and Keylong-Pangi route.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said the district received mild snow and the temperatures plummeted drastically in the region.

The farmers of the Lahaul valley heaved a sigh of relief. They had been suffering because of the long dry spell of weather. They said that the fresh spell of rain and snow has ended the long dry spell of weather in Lahaul valley.

Farmers said that current rainfall and fresh snow would prove to be a boon to agriculture crops in the district, which were dying due to drought-like conditions of late.