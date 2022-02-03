Shimla and Manali get fresh snow; tourists rush to hill stations

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Shimla and Manali on Thursday witnessed snowfall. Kufri and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, making the destinations more picturesque.

As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started rushing to hill stations.

Reports said most of the upper areas in Shimla district like Jubbal, Narkanda and Kharapathar also experienced snowfall.

Picturesque tourist resort Manali also experienced snowfall. The MeT Office has forecast more rain and snow in the state till Friday.

#himachal snow #Tourism