Shimla and Manali get fresh snow; tourists rush to hill stations

Chandigarh, February 3
Shimla and Manali on Thursday witnessed snowfall. Kufri and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, making the destinations more picturesque.
As news of the snowfall spread, tourists started rushing to hill stations.
Reports said most of the upper areas in Shimla district like Jubbal, Narkanda and Kharapathar also experienced snowfall.
Picturesque tourist resort Manali also experienced snowfall. The MeT Office has forecast more rain and snow in the state till Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector
The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5
Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...
China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan
Says don't endorse Congress leader's comments
Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the State of Punjab to fil...