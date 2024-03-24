Solan DC, SP ordered to help NHAI remove encroachments

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 23

With a view to ensuring free flow of traffic on the Parwanoo-Solan stretch of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5, the HP High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner and the SP of Solan to render all necessary assistance to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in removing all illegal parking and encroachments from its land.

A Division Bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja stated in the order that the NHAI would be at liberty to remove all encroachments from the highway land without any formal demarcation.

The court passed the order after perusing the latest status report filed by the NHAI informing therein that it had requested the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, on Janaury 12, 2024, to issue suitable directions to the authorities concerned under his control to remove encroachments and illegal parking from the highway land so that a service road or carriageway could be used for its intended purpose and accidents could be avoided.

It was also averred that many vehicles were seen idly parked on the highway service road, particularly at Dharampur, Anji, Rabon, near the Subathu road, hindering vehicular movement. Street vendors and encroachments on the highway land on the Parwanoo-Solan section in the Municipal Corporation limit also obstructed traffic movement. The NHAI also requested the Municipal Commissioner, Solan, to issue directions to the authorities concerned to remove such unauthorised parking or encroachments.

Taking a tough stand on the issue, the court directed the Municipal Commissioner, Solan, to remove all hindrances, whether encroachments, idle parking or street vendors squatting on the highway land. It also directed the Deputy Commissioner, SP and the Municipal Commissioner of Solan to complete the exercise before the next date of hearing and file a status report.

During the course of hearing, Anand Kumar, Project Director, NHAI, was present in the court. The Bench expressed concern over bottlenecks on the national highway obstructing the free flow of vehicular traffic, particularly on the Kaithlighat-Salogra (Solan) stretch and the Kumarhatti Bazaar road. He assured the court that all-out efforts would be made to ensure free flow of traffic by removing all bottlenecks before the next date of hearing.

With regard to the stage of road construction, the court directed the NHAI to adhere to the timeline, as sought for in the compliance affidavit, and file a fresh status report by the next date of hearing. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 3.

