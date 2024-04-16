Solan DC urges new voters to enrol

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 15

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma today urged people in the 18-19 age group to enrol themselves as voters. He said eligible persons could get their name registered in the voter list till the last date for filing nomination. A special campaign was also being run in various educational institutions located in the district to get the names of the left out people registered in the voter list.

Around 9,230 new voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years have been enrolled in the district, which includes 5,025 male and 4,205 female voters.

The District Election Officer (DEO) said a control room had been set up in the DEO’s office with a toll free No.1950. The number can be used by people to report irregularities related to the electoral process. Apart from this, separate control rooms have also been set up for each constituency.

Manmohan Sharma said young voters could also make their voter identity card through the Voter Helpline app. He appealed to the young voters to make their voter identity card and vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll.

Notably, the youth who have attained the age of 18 years were lax in enrolling themselves as voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, 2.04 per cent of electors in this age group had enrolled themselves out of the 3.23 per cent voters. The officials concerned are working towards improving the percentage of enrolments this time.

As against the projected population of 20,000 lying in the 18-19 years age group, less than 50 per cent have enrolled themselves as voters in the district this year. The new voters can be enrolled till May 4 before the notification of elections.

The district administration has been spreading awareness in private universities as well as other educational institutions like Industrial Training Institutes to encourage young people of 18 years of age and above to enrol themselves. The officials of the education department, including the deputy director of higher education has been leading the campaigns.

