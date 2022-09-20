Sonia Gandhi authorised to nominate office-bearers from Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 19
The HPCC today adopted a single-line resolution authorising AICC president Sonia Gandhi to nominate all office-bearers and AICC members from Himachal Pradesh.
HPCC president Pratibha Singh moved the resolution, authorising Sonia Gandhi to nominate all office-bearers. The meeting lasted less than an hour.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri and chairman of the Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Sukhu seconded the resolution. MLAs Dhani Ram Shandil, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Vikramaditya Singh and Sudhir Sharma attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, Ram Lal Thakur, Congress MLA from Naina Devi in Bilaspur, who had resigned as state Congress vice-president, today chaired the meeting of the Election Management Committee. He dismissed speculation that he was unhappy with the state of affairs of the Congress. “My only concern is that the party must give ticket to candidates with a clean image and those having criminal antecedents must not be part of the election process. Priority must also be given to dedicated leaders, who have been loyal to the party,” he said.
Ram Lal said that he had resigned from the post to honour the one man-one post principle, as he was also the chairman of the Election Management Committee.
He said that meetings of the Election Management Committee had been held in 45 Assembly segments to strengthen the booth-level party units.
#Bilaspur #mukesh agnihotri #pratibha singh #Shimla #sonia gandhi #Sukhvinder Sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...