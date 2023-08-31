State MPs have not lobbied for spl package: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 30

Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar, while addressing a press conference here today, blamed Himachal MPs for not lobbying the case for special package to state from the Centre. The Himachal MPs, especially those of the BJP, have not even visited the flood-affected areas. BJP MPs from the state and former CM Jai Ram Thakur have not submitted any memorandum to the PM for granting special package to the state to tackle the natural disaster as Himachal has suffered a loss of Rs 8,000 crore.

He said the Sukhu government had declared the rain disaster in the state as a calamity but the Centre had not declared it a national calamity despite massive losses to infrastructure.

He said after the natural calamity the state government had decided to take stringent action against those who have raised illegal multi-storey buildings. The authorities have been directed to take action against those who have raised high-rise illegal buildings in McLeodganj.

He lauded the state government for increasing government grant for those affected by the natural calamity by about five times. Till date, the government has disbursed financial aid worth Rs 165 crores across the state.

